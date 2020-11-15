J&K reports 460 new Covid-19 cases

Srinagar, Nov 15 : J&K on Sunday reported 460 fresh Covid-19 cases, while 491 more people were discharged after recoveries from different hospitals on the same day, health officials said.

An official bulletin said that out of the 460 new cases, 189 were from Jammu division and 271 from Kashmir division.

So far, 102,619 people have been infected by coronavirus in J&K out of which 95,342 have recovered.

1,589 patients have succumbed to the virus so far.

The number of active cases is 5,688 out of which 1,693 are from Jammu division and 3,995 from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.