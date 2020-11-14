J&K reports 565 new Covid cases, 476 recoveries

Srinagar, Nov 14 : Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 565 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory’s cornavirus tally to 102,159 till now, while 476 persons were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.

An official bulletin said that of the 565 cases reported on Saturday, 259 were from Jammu division and 306 from Kashmir. Of the total 102,159 cases reported so far, 94,851 have recovered.

Meanwhile, six persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the UT’s Covid death toll to 1,580.

There are 5,728 active cases currently present in the state, of which 1,670 are from Jammu division and 4,058 from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.