J&K reports 574 new Covid cases, 580 recoveries

Srinagar, Nov 18 : Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 574 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory’s coronavirus tally to 104,155, even as 580 fully recovered patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery, taking the total number of recoveries to 96,972.

An official bulletin said that of the 574 positive cases reported in the past 24 hours, 241 were from Jammu division and 333 from Kashmir division.

The UT also reported nine Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, taking J&K’s overall death toll to 1,613.

There are presently 5,570 active cases in J&K, 1,663 in Jammu division and 3,907 in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.