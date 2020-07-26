J&K reports 615 new cases, tally nears 18,000

Posted By IANS Desk Last Updated: 26th July 2020 10:29 pm IST
J&K reports 615 new cases, tally nears 18,000

Seven persons succumbed to the dreaded virus in different hospitals on Sunday, taking the UT’s death toll to 312.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that 615 persons tested positive on Sunday, 136 from Jammu division and 479 from Kashmir division.

J&K has so far reported 17,920 Covid-19 cases so far, out of which 9,928 have recovered completely.

The number of active cases is now 7,680, out of which 1,741 are from Jammu division and 5,939 are from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close