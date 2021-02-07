J&K reports 65 new Covid cases, 88 recoveries

Jammu, Feb 6 : Recoveries continued to outnumber new Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with no Covid related death getting reported from anywhere in the Union Territory in the past 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that 88 people were discharged from different hospitals after recovery on Saturday, while 65 persons tested positive for the disease, including 15 from Jammu division and 50 from Kashmir division.

The official bulletin did not report any Covid related death from anywhere in J&K on Saturday.

So far, 1,24,850 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 1,22,275 have recovered while 1,944 have succumbed to the dreaded virus.

The number of active cases has also come down to 631, out of which 112 are from Jammu division and 519 are from Kashmir division.

