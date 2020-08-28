J&K reports 696 new positive cases

By News Desk 1 Published: 28th August 2020 9:11 pm IST

Jammu, Aug 28 : The J&K government on Friday said that 696 new positive cases of novel corona virus, 202 from Jammu division and 494 from Kashmir division, have been reported taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 35,831 even as seven new COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 651 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from various hospitals, 195 from Jammu division and 456 from Kashmir division.

According to the daily media bulletin on the coronavirus, out of the 35,831 positive cases, 7,781 are Active Positive, 27,372 have recovered and 678 have died; 57 in Jammu division and 621 in Kashmir division.

READ:  S.Korea reports 332 more Covid-19 cases; 17,002 in total

The bulletin said that out of the 929,733 test results available, 893,902 samples have tested negative till August 28, 2020.

Till date 450,979 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under observation which included 44,423 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by the government, 7781 in isolation and 42,334 under home surveillance. Besides, 355,763 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close