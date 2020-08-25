J&K reports 701 new Covid cases, tally 33,776

By News Desk 1 Published: 26th August 2020 2:41 am IST
J&K reports 701 new Covid cases, tally 33,776

Jammu, Aug 25 : The J&K administration said on Tuesday that the Union Territory reported 701 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which 139 were from Jammu division and 562 from Kashmir division, taking the UT’s Covid tally to 33,776.

With 14 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, J&K’s death toll mounted to 638.

On a positive note, 389 people were discharged from various hospitals on Tuesday, 79 from Jammu division and 310 from Kashmir division.

According to the daily media bulletin, out of the 33,776 positive cases reported so far, 7,544 are active cases, while 25,594 persons have recovered.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
