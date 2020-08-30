J&K reports 786 new Covid cases, tally 37,163

By News Desk 1 Published: 30th August 2020 11:23 pm IST

Jammu, Aug 30 : Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 786 new coronavirus cases, including 354 in Jammu division and 432 in Kashmir division, taking its total tally to 37,163.

In all, nine more Covid-19 deaths were reported — three in Jammu division and six in Kashmir division.

As many as 490 recovered patients were discharged from various hospitals, including 108 in Jammu division and 382 in Kashmir division, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,510.

According to a daily media bulletin, 7,959 cases are still active in the state, while 694 persons have succumbed to the dreaded virus — 63 in Jammu division and 631 in Kashmir division.

Of the 9,56,733 tests conducted till Sunday, 9,19,570 have returned negative.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

