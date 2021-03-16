J&K reports 97 new Covid cases, 59 recoveries

Jammu, March 16 : Jammu and Kashmir reported 97 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, while two persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

During the same time period, 59 persons were discharged from different hospitals across the Union Territory, taking the total number of recoveries in J&K to 1,24,882.

An official bulletin said that of the 97 persons who tested positive on Tuesday, 19 were from Jammu division and 78 from Kashmir division.

So far, 127,831 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 124,882 have recovered.

As many as 1,976 persons have been killed by the dreaded virus in J&K so far

The number of active cases in J&K presently stands at 973, of which 225 are from Jammu division and 748 are from Kashmir division.

