J&K sees 564 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths

Srinagar, Aug 11 : A total of 564 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the Union Territory’s tally to 25,931.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said of the latest cases, 133 were from the Jammu division and 431 from the Kashmir division.

Twelve patients also succumbed – 2 in the Jammu division and 10 in the Kashmir division – taking the toll to 490.

A total of 604 patients were discharged from different hospitals after they recovered.

The number of active cases is 7,462, out of which 1,804 are in the Jammu division and 5,658 in the Kashmir division.

