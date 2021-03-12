J&K sees 73 new Covid cases, 80 recoveries

Jammu, March 12 : J&K on Friday logged 73 new Covid cases, while the recovery count increased by 80 and the death toll by 2, health officials said.

An official bulletin said that out of the 73 fresh infections, 14 are from Jammu division and 59 from Kashmir division.

So far, 127,436 people have been infected with the coronavirus in J&K out of which 124,578 have recovered.

The number of active cases stood at 887 out of which 190 are from Jammu division and 697 from Kashmir division.

