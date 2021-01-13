J&K sees day with no Covid death after seven months

By IANS|   Published: 13th January 2021 11:02 pm IST
Jammu, Jan 13 : For the first time in 7 months amid the ongoing pandemic, J&K did not record any Covid-19 related death on Wednesday while the recoveries continued to outnumber new cases.

An official bulletin said no Covid-related death was reported from anywhere in J&K, and 174 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery, while 121 people tested positive — 55 from the Jammu division and 66 from the Kashmir division.

So far, 122,885 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 119,344 have recovered, and 1,912 people have succumbed.

The number of active cases is 1,629 out of which 813 are from the Jammu division and 816 from the Kashmir division.

