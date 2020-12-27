J&K SPO who had escaped with 2 AK-47 rifles nabbed

Srinagar, Dec 27 : A Jammu and Kashmir Special Police Officer (SPO), who had fled with two AK-47 rifles on October, has been nabbed and the weapons recovered, police said on Sunday.

A senior police officer said SPO Altaf Hassan has been nabbed along with two AK-47 rifles and their ammunition.

“The SPO had escaped with the two AK-47 assault rifles from a camp of the SOG (Special Operations Group) of the local police in Chadoora area of Budgam district on October 24 this year.

“He is being questioned for his links with the militants,” the officer said.

SPOs are engaged on a fixed monthly remuneration by the police to fight militancy and also to deplete the breeding grounds of various militant outfits.

Most of the engaged SPOs are not given any weapons since all of them are not trained for handling firearms.

