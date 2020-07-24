J&K to establish industrial estates across UT

Srinagar: Industrial estates are being established across J&K to boost the economy and generate employment.

The J&K Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G.C. Murmu, approved transfer of state land in favour of Industries and Commerce Department for establishing Industrial Estates at 37 identified locations in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

“Consequently, the identified areas where the new Industrial Estates are being proposed to be established, will witness a boost in the local economy, generation of employment opportunities and overall development of the area,” an official statement said.

Source: IANS
