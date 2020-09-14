J&K to re-open schools on voluntary basis from Sept 21

By News Desk 1 Published: 15th September 2020 4:35 am IST
Srinagar, Sep 14 : Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir said on Monday that schools across the Union Territory will re-open from September 21 although students’ attendance will be on voluntary basis.

An official said that schools will re-open on September 21 with 50 per cent attendance of staff and students. The attendance of students will be subject to a written consent from the parents.

The official said that all SOPs will be in place when the schools re-open after such a long gap.

“Up to Class VIII, only 50 per cent staff will report every day while students of Class IX, X, XI and XII can come on voluntary basis with 50 per cent attendance.

“It is up to the parents to decide whether they allow their children to attend the school. Online classes and other aspects of digital education will continue to function,” the official said.

Schools across J&K have remained closed since March this year due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even before March, schools had remained closed in Kashmir after Articles 370 and 35A were abrogated on August 5 last year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels.

