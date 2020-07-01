J&K: Video of toddler crying over Dadu’s body crushed Twitterati

SRINAGAR: A chilling video of a three-year-old boy sitting by his grandfather’s motionless body went viral on social media.

The pictures and videos currently wrenching out the heart has emerged from an encounter site in North Kashmir’s Sopore.

The video shared by news agency ANI, shows the boy heartbreakingly weeping in the Jammu and Kashmir Police van while taking him to his mother.

As per the India Today report, the 60-year-old man was a civilian was reportedly kiiled in the cross-firing on Wednesday morning, right in front of his three-year-old grandson.

The little boy identified as Ayaad was out along with his grandfather Bashir Ahmed Khan (65) buy milk unaware of the deadly cross-fire on his way.

He was later taken by the army and police personnel as they attended to him post the trauma.

Toddler rescued after watching grandad die in Kashmir terror strike

The heartbreaking pictures showing the clueless child sitting besides the blood-splattered body of his grandfather has Twitterati crushed.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “Everything becomes a propaganda tool in the bloody violence in Kashmir. A three year old toddler has to have his misery broadcast to the whole world to drive home the “we good they bad” message. We would have got the point without his misery being filmed & shared so please don’t.”

“We would have expected no less from the men in uniform than to rescue the young boy & for that they have our gratitude but we would expect better than for them to film & use a three year old’s pain the way it’s being done today,” he added.



What can be more devastating than this? He is just 3 years old and he witnessed his grandfather plummeting to bullets in front of his eyes.

This is heartwrenching. Endia tumhari Jamhooriyat ka janaza nikal raha hai.#sopore#Kashmir pic.twitter.com/3F4yQTQPFu — Saqlain Wani (@m_Saqlain_w) July 1, 2020

How many more children will we see crying for their dead parent 😥 … When will the forces stop killing innocent ppl in place of real m!litants just to show their might and just to save face — Abide in the truth (@Abide_in_truth) July 1, 2020

This is most tragic! The poor, horrified child will be scarred for life. Is this the Kashmir that terrorists are supposedly fighting for? Where an innocent civilian is killed in front of his toddler grandchild! Thankfully, security forces rescued the child & whisked him to safety https://t.co/dYjfF6jEZX — Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) July 1, 2020

This is painful to watch. 💔 — Reborn Phoenix (@healed_warrior) July 1, 2020

In Sopore today, terrorists opened fire at @crpfindia troops. We lost one soldier & two others were injured. A civilian was killed. Azim Khan, SHO Sopore rescued a young boy whose relative was killed by terrorists. pic.twitter.com/A1u7hRHuWj — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) July 1, 2020

This is the second attack on CRPF in Sopore in the last three months. On April 18, terrorists fired at a CRPF party killing three troopers.

A separate encounter started at Tral in South Kashmir on Tuesday night after inputs about the presence of a group of three terrorists. The fire fight stopped in the night itself but the search operation was still going on.