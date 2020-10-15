J&K will be power surplus in next 4 years: L-G Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 15 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, said on Thursday that the presently power starved Union Territory would be power surplus in the coming four years.

Speaking to the media at the Raj Bhawan here, Sinha said, “Under the power sector, modalities have been finalised for the upcoming 850 MW new joint venture Ratle project. The project is expected to augment the existing generation capacity in the region.

“Cumulatively, the upcoming power projects will generate 6298 MW at the cost of Rs 54,593 crore, thus substantially enhancing the generation capacity in the region.

“It has taken us 40 years to reach the capacity of 3000 MW power generation. I assure that the target of the next 3,000 MW will be reached within the next four years. All options will be explored to make Jammu and Kashmir self-sufficient in power,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor also observed that corruption-free and transparent governance is the priority of the present dispensation.

He assured that he would ensure more use of technology for quick, hassle-free services like online building permissions, clearance of contractors’ bills, and other payments.

He said, “In the last two months, several major steps have been taken up by the J&K administration to empower the villages and urban areas of the Union Territory, and to make the government more responsive and accessible to the people. My first and only motto is development across 20 districts without any discrimination.

“Apart from endeavouring to universalise the Centrally sponsored schemes in J&K, we have tried to give push to the ongoing important projects of public importance benefitting the common man, which had been languishing for years and some of them even for decades.”

The Lt Governor also said that 4,25,258 domicile certificates, 45,327 category certificates, and 51,097 birth/death/ disability certificates were issued in addition to a greater number of social welfare pensions sanctioned during B2V3.

The Lt Governor announced that the government is coming up with a ‘My Town My Pride’ movement starting October 19.

“We have three main objectives – public outreach in towns, strengthening grass-root democracy, and service delivery at doorsteps. I have been pushing for on spot grievance redressal, instant delivery of services to the masses, and on the ground speedy execution of people-centric projects,” he said.

The Lt Governor also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving a special package of Rs 520 crore for the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

“It will improve the quality of life of rural households and lead to women’s empowerment to achieve the goals of Antyodaya in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

In further announcements, the Lt Governor said that work is going on projects like GMC Anantnag, GMC Baramulla, Reasi District Hospital, Lal Ded Maternity Hospital, 100-bed hospital at Kot Bhalwal in Jammu and Government Ayurvedic College and Akhnoor Hospital, which will be completed soon.

According to the Lt Governor, a total of 270 projects at a cost of Rs 12,972.12 crores are under execution in 17 districts of J&K with an average value of Rs 48.04 crore for each project. He said that most of the projects will be completed during the financial year 2021-22.

Source: IANS

