J’khand CM meets Lalu Prasad to discuss upcoming Bihar Assembly polls

Ranchi, Sep 12 : Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday to discuss the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Soren met Lalu at the official residence of the Director of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) here.

Lalu Prasad who was staying at paying ward of RIMS has been shifted to Director’s residence due to Covid-19.

“Met Lalu after a long time. Our party wants to fight the Bihar elections in alliance with RJD. Who will play what role will be decided later,” said Soren, while addressing reporters after meeting the former Bihar CM.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) wants to fight for 12 Assembly seats, but the party has no legislator in Bihar at present.

Soren is an executive president of JMM. He added that the party had one seat in 2005 Assembly polls.

