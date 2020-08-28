J’khand hotel booked for allegedly offering room to Tej Pratap

Ranchi, Aug 28 : A hotel in Ranchi was booked for allegedly offering a room to Tej Pratap, former Bihar Health Minister and son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, by violating the government’s order during the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, an FIR was lodged against the Hotel Capital Residency owner and manager.

According to the government order, during Unlock 3 hotels, religious places and gyms are not permitted to operate in Jharkhand.

Police said Tej Pratap Yadav reached here at 2.30 a.m. on Thursday to meet his father. He stayed at Capital Residency in Ranchi. His meeting with Lalu Yadav lasted for nearly two and a half hours.

The Ranchi district administration and police raided the hotel and found evidence of Pratap’s stay there.

The BJP has demanded action against Tej Pratap and came down heavily on the state government for allowing the meeting with Lalu Yadav by violating the norms.

“FIR should be lodged against Tej Pratap for violating the guidelines for the coronavirus. He came in a large convoy and went to RIMS causing trouble for the patients. Pratap stayed at the hotel which is also a violation of the guidelines. The state government is allowing Lalu Yadav to hold meetings despite being a prisoner” said Rabi Bhatt, a BJP leader.

