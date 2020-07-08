J’khand Min, MLA, scribes test COVID-19 positive

Ranchi: Jharkhand Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mithilesh Thakur, Jharkahnd Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator Mathura Mahto, and 20 media person of Dhanbad districts have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The Minister has been admitted at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIM), Ranchi and the legislator in a Dhanbad hospital. The Minister inspected Hatia Dam on Monday.

Jharkhand reported 141 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday from 12 districts. The total tally has crossed 3,000.

In Dhanbad 25 people, including 20 journalists have been detected positive for the virus.

As per the data provided by the health department of the 3,018 total cases, the number of active cases is 892 while number of cured and discharged cases stood at 2,104. The total deaths due to Covid in Jharkhand is 22.

Out of the total, 2,142 have been brought by migrant workers coming from the various Coronavirus hotspots in the country including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, 36 people were cured and discharged from various dedicated Covid-19 facilities in the state including 13 from Gumla and 7 from Ramgarh district. Five patients from Giridih, 3 each in Chatra, Deoghar and Koderma and 2 in Saraikela also defeated Coronavirus and returned back to their homes.

The recovery rate is 69.71 per cent.

So far in the state 1,66,317 samples have been collected out of which 1,61,564 have been tested and 1,58,546 have turned out to be negative.

Source: IANS