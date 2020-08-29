J’khand sends Sakshi Maharaj to 14-day quarantine

Ranchi, Aug 29 : A day after an FIR was lodged against RJD leader and son of Lalu Yadav, Tej Pratap, for violating pandemic rules, the Jharkhand government on Saturday sent BJP Lok Sabha MP Sakshi Maharaj to a 14-day quarantine.

The BJP MP arrived at Giridih district on Friday and was on his way to Dhanbad on Saturday. He was stopped midway at Pirtand by the authorities who asked him to stay in quarantine, citing the guidelines of the MHA in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Sakshi Maharaj along with others have been sent to quarantine at Shanti Bhawan in the district. The BJP MP protested against the state government’s act. The BJP which was demanding action against Tej Pratap till Friday has come to the defence of the firebrand leader.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Jharkhand government, any person entering the state from outside has to stay in a 14-day compulsory home quarantine.

Ranchi Police on Friday lodged an FIR against Tej Pratap for violating the government’s order during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The FIR has been filed at the complaint of Circle Officer (CO) Prakash Kumar, Ranchi. Kumar in a written complaint to Chutia police station said, “Room number-507 was inspected by police and people of Ranchi District administration on Thursday night. It was found that Tej Pratap stayed there without seeking permission of the state government. Tej Pratap returned to his home state Bihar without following the protocol of 14-day home quarantine.”

Based on the complaint of the CO, Chutia police station on Friday lodged an FIR against Tej Pratap under different sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). An Investigating Officer has also been appointed to probe the matter.

Earlier a hotel in Ranchi was booked for allegedly offering a room to Tej Pratap.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.