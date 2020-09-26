JKPC disassociates with ex-Mayor Mattu

Srinagar, Sep 26 : The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) on Saturday said that it has disassociated itself from former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu.

“J&K Peoples Conference would like confirm that Junaid Mattu is no longer associated with the party. The party’s association with Mattu ended weeks back,” Sajad Lone’s party said in a statement.

The former Srinagar Mayor had announced an end to his association with JKPC due to differences over the Gupkar declaration.

Mattu tweeted: “I am glad the speculations have ended and there is a confirmation from both sides today that my association with the JKPC has come to an end. This is something that has evolved over the last couple of months due to my differences on certain stands and issues.”

He, however, said in JKPC chief Lone, he has always sought and found an elder brother and a mentor and will continue to cherish his personal bond and association with him.

“I respect him and hold him in high esteem and that will remain unchanged,” Mattu said.

He said that he believes that the party’s investment in the Gupkar declaration was and would be reciprocated only by “insincerity and disingenuity’.

“JKNC’s blatant insincerity started with SMC but won’t end there. Mark my words,” he said.

“I am of the firm opinion that we can’t allow August 5 to whitewash history and assume our history starts here. The complicity of today’s vanguards and yesteryear’s facilitators of erosion and disempowerment — that can’t be erased or wished away. That’s the limited point.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.