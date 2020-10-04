J&K’s Covid tally breaches 79K mark

J&K's Covid tally breaches 79K mark

Srinagar, Oct 4 : J&K reported 878 Covid cases on Sunday, pushing the union territory’s tally to 79,106, health officials said.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said : Out of the 878 fresh infections, 456 are from Jammu division and 422 from Kashmir division.

So far, 62,404 people have recovered completely.

As many as 1,242 patients have succumbed to the virus, which includes 11 people on Sunday.

The number of active cases is now 15,460, out of which 8,810 are from Jammu division and 6,650 from Kashmir division.

