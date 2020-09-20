J&K’s Covid tally reaches 63,990 with 1,457 new cases

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st September 2020 4:36 am IST
Srinagar, Sep 20 : As many as 1,457 more people tested coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 63,990, health officials said.

According to the officials, 817 have tested positive from Jammu division and 640 from Kashmir division.

At least 14 patients succumbed to the disease, pushing the toll in the Union Territory to 1,001.

Currently, there are 22,032 active cases in the region, 12,814 from Jammu division and 9,218 from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

