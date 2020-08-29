J&K’s Machil gets electricity 74 years after Independence

By Rasti Amena Updated: 29th August 2020 1:27 pm IST

Hyderabad: For the first time after 74 years of India’s independence, Machil Sector in Kupwada district gets 24-hour power supply. Until now, electricity was being provided to 20 villages in the Machil sector through Diesel Generator (DG) sets but now they would be getting power through electricity grids.

Earlier this month, Kenar sector in the same district saw a 24-hour electricity supply for the first time.

“We have kick-started by providing electricity to nine villages but in the next 20 days all remaining villages would also be getting electricity 24×7 via grid,” Kupwara District Collector Anshul Garg said, “subsequently about 25,000 people will benefit in this sector alone.”

READ:  Rains grace Srinagar after a dry spell

Machil is about 65 km from Kupwara district headquarters and remains cut off from the rest of the Valley for almost six months. As it is situated just along the Line of Actual Control with Pakistan, many cases on infiltration are reported from this area. It is also one of the areas that witness a lot of shelling.

READ:  J-K Lt Governor makes surprise visit to Civil Secretariat

Infrastructure around is being ramped up along the LoC continuously to tackle the menace of cross-border terrorism and infiltration.Officials claim that under the Prime Minister’s relief package as around ₹ 3,000-4,000 crores were given to Jammu and Kashmir under the electricity distribution head.

Categories
Kashmir
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close