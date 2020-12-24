JLR has contingency plans to deal with UK’s ongoing Covid challenges: Tata Motors

New Delhi, Dec 24 : Automobile major Tata Motors on Thursday said its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover has comprehensive contingency planning and actions in place to respond to ongoing Covid challenges and disruption in the UK.

“This is subject to constant review,” Tata Motors said in a statement.

According to the statement, recent issues at UK ports have had no immediate impact for Jaguar Land Rover.

“Our guidance of improved growth, profitability and cash flows in second half of the year continues to hold.”

The development comes after a new mutant strain of Covid-19 virus was discovered in the UK. Many countries have suspended flight and other connectivity services to the island nation in view of the new strain which is said to be more contagious.

