JNTU-H introduces BTech Honours and Minor degree programmes on Golden Jubilee

Hyderabad: On the eve of the Golden Jubilee year of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University of Hyderabad (JNTU-H), the university has decided to introduce BTech (Hons) and BTech Minor degree programmes in emerging/multidisciplinary areas for the upcoming academic year.

JNTU-H has today entered its Golden Jubilee year and it is going to organize celebrations for the same on October 3 by inviting Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of (JNTU-H) Professor Katta Narasimha Reddy held a press conference addressing administrative reforms on October 1.

Starting from this academic year, engineering students, especially those from conventional engineering courses like mechanical and civil, among others, will get a chance to opt for honours or minor degrees in emerging technologies.

The vice-chancellor said the number of autonomous colleges is increasing every year and so as per the government policy, the university has decided to create a ‘special cell’ headed by a special officer to resolve various issues of autonomous colleges as quickly as possible.

Professor KN Reddy said there were some allegations, that some of the faculty members have produced fake PhD or M.Tech certificates to join as professors/Principals or faculty in private engineering colleges affiliated to JNTUH.

Taking the issue into consideration, the administration of the university has initiated a probe. A preliminary inquiry is underway, and necessary action will be taken by the authorities soon, said Reddy.

To curb this menace VC said a three-step process has been initiated by the JNTU administration. The three steps are-managements to scrutinize certificates of candidates during faculty ratification and executing an affidavit, scrutiny of certificates by varsity officials and establishment of a special cell to deal with the verification of degree certificates to keep a check on faculty using fake certificates.

He also stated that the national education policy 2020 proposes a new and forward-looking vision to India’s higher education system. Therefore the university restructured and brought more employable programmes into academics to boost the employability of the students of JNTUH.

In undergraduate and postgraduate programs, the university has introduced new courses like artificial intelligence, data science, computer science, machine learning, cyber security; computer-aided structural Engineering, internet of things and microelectronics Mechatronics.

The university is working on giving results of supplementary examinations in 2-3 working days for the candidates dealing with lesser backlogs. This will enable the students with fewer backlog subjects not to wait for the results until all the examinations are completed.

The university is contemplating to permit the B.Tech students to take break study for a maximum duration of two semesters, preferably in one academic year, to initiate start-up ventures and product development projects.

Professor Katta Narasimha Reddy stated JNTUH has been at the forefront of providing quality technical education of relevance in the State in the last 49 years and has completed its relentless service to both the student community and society.