Hyderabad: JNTU-H directs colleges to conduct virtual classes from Jan 17

Hyderabad: The Jawahar Lal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has directed its affiliated collages to conduct online classes from January 17-22.

As per the latest press release from the University, colleges have been asked to conduct online classes for the Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate students of courses including 1st and 2nd-year students of B.Tech, B.pharm, M.Tech, M.Pharm. Similarly, classes shall be conducted for 1st and 2nd-year students of MBA, and MCA courses as well.

The virtual classes will also be conducted for PharmD students of years 1 to 5, along with students pursuing 1st and 2nd year of Pharm B (PB). The mid-term exam schedule for Pharm B and Pharm D students was earlier set from January 17 to January 22. However, colleges may re-schedule the same as per their convenience.

Course work for Pharm D VI year and Pharm D (PB) III year is as per the schedule notified earlier, said the press release.