JNTU Hyderabad dual degree: Students can pursue B Tech, BBA simultaneously

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University –Hyderabad (JNTU H) has decided to offer dual degrees to students who want to enroll in both B Tech and BBA simultaneously.

From the upcoming academic year i.e., 2022-23, students will be allowed to enroll in both the courses. However, BBA should be an online course.

Students are free to pursue a BBA course from JNTU H or any other university.

The decision was taken in a recently held varsity’s joint Boards of Studies meeting. The meeting was aimed to revise the syllabus of undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

During the meeting, the syllabus of 25 undergraduate and 41 postgraduate courses have been revised.

Why did JNTU H select BBA?

As many students pursue MBA after completion of their engineering, JNTU H decided to select a BBA degree for the option of the dual degree.

The decision to provide the option was taken by the varsity following the permission from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to offer the dual degree.

However, as of now, the varsity is only allowing BBA as the second degree along with BTech as a dual-degree option.

UGC introduced dual-degree option both in UG, PG

Recently, UGC introduced a dual-degree option both in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

For the implementation of the policy, universities will have to make massive change in the attendance system. Arrangements and rules will be made by the varsities to systematically arrange the attendance of the students who opt for two courses simultaneously.

Besides, the varsities will have to prepare new calendar for written and practical examinations.

Under the new education policy, students have the permission to apply for a diploma and undergraduate course; one undergraduate course and one Post graduate course; two post graduate courses; two undergraduate courses, simultaneously.