JNTU Hyderabad to offer B Tech course in Biotechnology

Hyderabad: From the upcoming academic year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad announced that it will offer a BTech in Biotechnology course. This self-finance course will have 60 places and cost Rs. 1 lakh per annum.

Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy, Vice Chancellor of JNTU-Hyderabad, stated that the BTech Biotech programme has been in high demand, hence the university has opted to offer it. Admissions will be made by the TS EAMCET.

He further stated that numerous autonomous institutions within the university’s purview are preparing to launch new courses in the coming academic year and have applied for clearance from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

“If the AICTE approves, the University will permit the introduction of new colleges in the autonomous colleges,” he said.

Concerning the ongoing affiliation process, the JNTU – Hyderabad VC stated that it was being completed in a transparent manner and that the list of affiliated colleges would be available by May 25.