JNTUH affiliated colleges see drop in demand for core engineering courses

Hyderabad: Some colleges affiliated to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) are witnessing drop in demand for core engineering courses such as Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, around 25 engineering colleges want to discontinue offering core engineering courses for the academic year 2021-22 and sought permission from the university.

Meanwhile, JNTUH is witnessing a rise in demand for courses such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, etc. as colleges are seeking permission to introduce these courses in their institutions.

However, a circular issued by the university on Thursday expressed concern over the trend of discontinuing offering core courses by affiliated colleges. The varsity believes that such a trend will lead to imbalance as traditional courses may disappear slowly.

It will not only impact teaching and non-teaching faculties but also poses problems for diploma students who seek admission into B.Tech second year through lateral entry.

In order to find a solution to the issue, the varsity decided to consider course closure request only if the admission in the course in the college is less than 30 percent for the past two consecutive years. However, the colleges have to offer at least 60 seats for the course.