JNTUH, Andhra University postpone exams

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) and Andhra University (AU) on Monday decided to postpone all exams scheduled to be held on September 27.

JNTUH has taken this decision due to bad weather conditions and heavy rainfall. Principals of various rural colleges have also requested the varsity to postpone exams of B.Tech, B.Pharm, Pharm. D and Pharm. D (PB) scheduled on Monday. The revised date of the postponed exam will be intimated later.

The university examinations scheduled from September 28 onwards will be conducted as per schedule.

In a circular issued by the Registrar of JNTUH Dr. M. Manzoor Hussain mentioned, “Principals of all the constituent and affiliated colleges of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad offering Undergraduate & Post Courses are informed to note that in view of bad weather conditions and heavy rains and also considering the requests received from various rural college Principals, the B.Tech/B.Pharm./Pharm.D/Pharm.D(PB) Regular and Supplementary Examinations of the University scheduled on September 27 have been postponed and the rescheduled date will be announced soon”.

Similarly, Registrar of AU V. Krishna Mohan issued a circular on Sunday announcing the postponement of UG, PG, and professional examinations scheduled on September 27, 2021. The decision was taken in view of proposed Bharat Bandh call.

Other examinations from September 28, 2021, will be held as per the schedule.