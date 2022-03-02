JNTUH holds convocation, Telangana Governor presents 240 degrees

Hyderabad: The Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday presented 240 degrees to scholars from different departments on the eve of the 10th convocation held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University of Hyderabad (JNTUH) at Kukatpally.

The Governor conferred PhD to Dr Ravinder Korani in Electronics and Communication Engineering for the research work he did under the supervision of Dr P Chandra Shekhar Reddy, Professor in the ECE Department.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Katta Narsimha Reddy, Registrar Dr Manzoor Hussain and Rector Dr Govardhan attended the convocation.