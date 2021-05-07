JNTUH likely to conduct exams online

Hyderabad: Amid second wave of COVID-19, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) is considering an option to conduct end semester exams online.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, senior JNTUH official said that first, one pending paper of fourth-year first semester exams of B.Tech students will be conducted online, and based on its success, the mode of examination will be extended to fourth-year second-semester exams.

Before the temporary closure of educational institutions due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, except one paper, all the examinations of fourth-year first semester exams were conducted.

It is also reported that on exam day, the question papers will be delivered to students online and they have to appear in the exam online using a laptop or desktop, or smartphone with a built-in camera. Students have to send photos of the answer sheet.

During the examination, invigilators will be watching the students from their homes. One invigilator will keep an eye on 10 to 15 students.

Students who cannot appear exams from home can approach the university two days before the examination. Such students will be allowed to write exams at the nearest JNTUH affiliated college.