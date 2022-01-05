JNTUH to continue with changed exam pattern, attendance exemption

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) on January 5 decided to continue with the exam pattern which is being followed after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a circular issued by the registrar of the university Dr. M. Manzoor Hussain, it has been mentioned that the decision was taken after analyzing the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the exam pattern, students have to answer any five questions out of eight within the time duration of three hours.

Apart from it, the circular mentioned that the varsity is going to continue with the attendance exemption for B.Tech, B.Pharm, M.Tech, M. Pharm, MBA, MCA, Pharm. D and Pharm. D(P.B) students.

Earlier, JNTUH had decided to discontinue the exam pattern and exemption given in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The varsity’s move was not welcomed by many students. They have demanded the rollback of the decision.

The decision was reversed after the government of Telangana issued a circular regarding holidays from January 8 to 16.