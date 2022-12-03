JNU has adopted nationalism, leftist agenda on campus won’t succeed anymore: VHP

New Delhi: The VHP on Saturday described as “coward leftist” those who wrote anti-Brahmin slogans in the JNU and asserted that such activities will never succeed in disrupting “peace and amity” on the campus.

It said that the university has adopted the idea of “nationalism and social harmony” which cannot be undermined by such slogans.

In a video statement, VHP working president Alok Kumar also said he was confident that the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration and Delhi police will conduct a probe into the incident and take legal action against them.

On Thursday, several walls of a School Of International Studies building on JNU campus was found defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans, photos of which were shared on social media.

Some of the slogans on the university walls were “Brahmins leave the campus”, “there will be blood”, “Brahmin Bharat chhodo”, and “Brahmins-Baniyas, we are coming for you. We will avenge.”

Slamming those behind these slogans, Kumar said, “JNU is a strange world. Some coward leftist wrote ‘Brahmin Bharat chhodo’ slogan in the dark of night.

“And then these brave boys march to the residence of assistant professor Parvesh (Kumar) Choudhary, who is not a Brahmin but a Dalit, and write a slogan outside his house asking him to go back.”

Kumar alleged that Professor Choudhary was targetted because he is the national spopkesperson of the VHP and “eloquently espouses the cause of hindutva” while being a Dalit.

“The people who advocate the freedom of expression for the ‘tukde-tukde gang,’ are so intolerant of others,” he said.

“I wish to tell them with all the force at my command that the JNU has now adopted the nationalism and samrasta (social harmony), and it keeps its flag always high,” he said.

And such activities being carried out “in the dark of night” will never succeed, he added.

The VHP leader also said, “I believe that the JNU administration and the police will investigate the matter, locate the persons who are out to destroy the peace and Amity in the university and take sufficient legal action against them.”

The university administration had on Friday issued a 6-point advisory and asked all of it centres to install CCTV cameras.

It has also instructed students and staff members to remain vigilant to prevent such incidents in future.

After the incident came to light on Thursday, JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit instructed the Dean of the School of International Studies and the grievances committee to enquire into the matter and submit a report at the earliest.