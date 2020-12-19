JNU to reopen for PhD students, self-quarantine mandatory before joining

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to reopen the campus for PWD-PhD students from Science streams from December 21 as a part of Phase IV reopening.

The JNU was physically shut in March in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier, the university had reopened partially from November 2 after months-long coronavirus-induced lockdown

In a statement, the university instructed students to undergo seven-day self-quarantine after arriving in the national capital from outstations.

“The Jawaharlal Nehru University to reopen the campus for students from 21.12.2020 in Phase IV. All students have to undergo self-quarantine of seven days after arrival at Delhi from outstation and before joining the university,” the varsity said.

Meanwhile, JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in a tweet said that considering the safety and security of the students, while following the government guidelines stringently, JNU is opening the campus in a phased manner.

In phase-IV, PWD-PhD students from Science streams are being allowed to come to campus, he added.