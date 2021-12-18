Job fair at JNTU Hyderabad: HCL, Wipro Infra, other MNCs to participate

Hyderabad: A mega job fair is going to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) on December 18 and 19. In the fair, HCL, Wipro Infra, and other MNCs are going to participate.
It is expected that more than 120 companies from IT, ITES, core, management, pharma, and banking sectors will roll out over 10 thousand job offers.
The job fair which is being organized by University Industry Interaction Centre of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad in association with Nipuna Human Development Society and Sewa International will be held at the university’s premises, Kukatpally.
Eligibility for job fair at JNTU Hyderabad
Candidates who have completed 10th, inter, B.Tech, M.Tech, B.Pharm, M.Pharm and any degree or PG are eligible for the drive. The timing of the job fair is 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on December 18 and 19.
The list of companies which are participating in the job fair at JNTU Hyderabad is as follow:
- HCL
- Pratian Technologies
- Test Triangle
- AXIOM IO
- Ojas
- Publisher House
- Mont bleu
- Softpal
- ICICI(NIIT)
- VCPS
- Revalsys
- Ashok Leyland
- Delphi TVS
- Hyundai
- Schneider
- Minda
- Asian paints
- Wipro infra
- NCR
- Nelcast
- KIML
- Emerson
- KIML
- U Call Fuel Systems
- Mitshuba
- Phoenix
- JK Tyre
- Butterfly
- Rikun
- Flex
- Faurecia
- Yazaki
- GKN
- Seoxon
- Modine
- Ericsson(Third Party)
- KIA Mobies(Third Paty)
- Gland Pharma
- Biological E. Ltd
- Hetero Labs Limited
- HDFC Bank(T-THub anagement Services Pvt. Ltd)
- JSR Group Suncity
- Veridian Realty Pvt Ld
- Google( Third Party)
- Tech Mahindra (Third Party)
- Stafffplex
- Anandanilayam Deveopers Pvt Ltd
- Coco Cola (Third Pary)
- HDB Financials (Third Party)
- KVB(Third Party)
- Nourishco(Third Party)
- William Grant(Third Party)
- Godrej Properties (Third Party)
- Pareakh(Third Party)
- Kinara Capital(Third Party)
- Brand Nourish(Third Party)
- F1/Jeeves(Third Party)
- Country Club(Third Party)
- Beam Suntroy(Third Party)
- Select Mobiles
- 3G HR Services
- Reliance Jio Infocomm
- Altruist Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- SSGM
- ICICI Lombard
- Gridlex
- Sree Mantra Techno
- SUSTHIRAA INFRAA PROJECTS
- SBI Cards ( Third Party)
- Varun Group
- Axis Bank Limited
- Futurz Staffing Solutions
- Data Marshall
- CARE HEALTH INSURANCE
- Biological E. Ltd
- Writer
- Yannick tech systems
- Quess corp
- Pioneer labs
- Bharat matrimony
- Teleperformance (Third Party)
- Eureka Forbes
- Ebix cash
- Square select
- Practically
- Innov
- Smily kiddos
- Rk associates
- Smart Brix
- HDB Finance service PVT LTD
- Swiggy
- Tata sky
- Dr.Reddy’s
- Q – Conneqt
- Bajaj Fin Serve
- Revalsys
- Sprint Diagnostics
- Great Coder
- Lakshmi Group
- Evolve
- Raster Technologies
- HDB Bank
- Dmart
- Test Triangle
- Maxivision
- Kapston
- Muthoot Group
- JSR Group Suncity
As per the circular issued by the Registrar of JNTU Hyderabad, Dr. M. Manzoor Hussain, both freshers and experienced candidates of 2012 to 2022 passed out batches are eligible for the job fair.
For further details, candidates can read the official notification (click here) or contact cellphone numbers 9848484264, 8790006745, 9032199661, 9154251963.