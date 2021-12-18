Job fair at JNTU Hyderabad: HCL, Wipro Infra, other MNCs to participate

Hyderabad: A mega job fair is going to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) on December 18 and 19. In the fair, HCL, Wipro Infra, and other MNCs are going to participate.

It is expected that more than 120 companies from IT, ITES, core, management, pharma, and banking sectors will roll out over 10 thousand job offers.

The job fair which is being organized by University Industry Interaction Centre of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad in association with Nipuna Human Development Society and Sewa International will be held at the university’s premises, Kukatpally.

Eligibility for job fair at JNTU Hyderabad

Candidates who have completed 10th, inter, B.Tech, M.Tech, B.Pharm, M.Pharm and any degree or PG are eligible for the drive. The timing of the job fair is 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on December 18 and 19.

Also Read Applications invited for TCS BPS fresher hiring

The list of companies which are participating in the job fair at JNTU Hyderabad is as follow:

HCL

Pratian Technologies

Test Triangle

AXIOM IO

Ojas

Publisher House

Mont bleu

Softpal

ICICI(NIIT)

VCPS

Revalsys

Ashok Leyland

Delphi TVS

Hyundai

Schneider

Minda

Asian paints

Wipro infra

NCR

Nelcast

KIML

Emerson

KIML

U Call Fuel Systems

Mitshuba

Phoenix

JK Tyre

Butterfly

Rikun

Flex

Faurecia

Yazaki

GKN

Seoxon

Modine

Ericsson(Third Party)

KIA Mobies(Third Paty)

Gland Pharma

Biological E. Ltd

Hetero Labs Limited

HDFC Bank(T-THub anagement Services Pvt. Ltd)

JSR Group Suncity

Veridian Realty Pvt Ld

Google( Third Party)

Tech Mahindra (Third Party)

Stafffplex

Anandanilayam Deveopers Pvt Ltd

Coco Cola (Third Pary)

HDB Financials (Third Party)

KVB(Third Party)

Nourishco(Third Party)

William Grant(Third Party)

Godrej Properties (Third Party)

Pareakh(Third Party)

Kinara Capital(Third Party)

Brand Nourish(Third Party)

F1/Jeeves(Third Party)

Country Club(Third Party)

Beam Suntroy(Third Party)

Select Mobiles

3G HR Services

Reliance Jio Infocomm

Altruist Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

SSGM

ICICI Lombard

Gridlex

Sree Mantra Techno

SUSTHIRAA INFRAA PROJECTS

SBI Cards ( Third Party)

Varun Group

Axis Bank Limited

Futurz Staffing Solutions

Data Marshall

CARE HEALTH INSURANCE

Biological E. Ltd

Writer

Yannick tech systems

Quess corp

Pioneer labs

Bharat matrimony

Teleperformance (Third Party)

Eureka Forbes

Ebix cash

Square select

Practically

Innov

Smily kiddos

Rk associates

Smart Brix

HDB Finance service PVT LTD

Swiggy

Tata sky

Dr.Reddy’s

Q – Conneqt

Bajaj Fin Serve

Revalsys

Sprint Diagnostics

Great Coder

Lakshmi Group

Evolve

Raster Technologies

HDB Bank

Dmart

Test Triangle

Maxivision

Kapston

Muthoot Group

JSR Group Suncity

As per the circular issued by the Registrar of JNTU Hyderabad, Dr. M. Manzoor Hussain, both freshers and experienced candidates of 2012 to 2022 passed out batches are eligible for the job fair.

For further details, candidates can read the official notification (click here) or contact cellphone numbers 9848484264, 8790006745, 9032199661, 9154251963.