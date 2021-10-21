Job fair in Hyderabad: 10 MNCs to hire candidates on Oct 22

Hyderabad: Job Fair to be held in Government ITI College

Hyderabad: Good news for job seekers as a one-day job fair is going to be held in Hyderabad on October 22.

On the directives of the Telangana Commissioner of Collegiate Education, the job fair is scheduled to be held at Chanchalguda Government Degree College from 11 am on Friday.

The fair will be supervised by Dr. Pollapally Venkatramana, the Principal of the Chanchalguda Government Degree College.

In the fair, 10 Multi-National Companies (MNCs) will participate to provide job opportunities to the deserving candidates.

Dr. Venkatramana said the objective of the job fair is to provide both part-time and full-time job opportunities.

In this regard, the principal of the college has advised the candidates to appear in the fair with a set of xerox copies of their academic qualifications and personal ID proofs.

