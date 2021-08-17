Job fair in Hyderabad: MNCs to conduct interviews on August 18

Hyderabad: Department of Employment and Training, Government of Telangana is going to arrange a job fair in Hyderabad on August 18.

The fair is scheduled to be held at the Shivani Junior and Degree College for Women located beside South India Shopping Mall, Kothapet, L.B.Nagar. It will begin at 9:30 am and end at 3:00 pm.

The posts that are available in the fair are marketing manager, software developer, software developer (BDE), sales executive, telecaller, pharmacist, clinical associate, and others. Many MNCs including SBI, HDFC, Axis Bank, Karvy, Big C, Apollo will participate in the fair to hire people.

Candidates who have passed tenth, intermediate, degree, B.E., B.Tech, M.Tech, M.C.A, M.B.A and other graduates can avail the benefits of the job fair in Hyderabad.

Salaries will be based on the positions offered by the firms. Persons of 18 to 35 years of age can participate.

Around 2000 jobs will be offered through this job fair.

For more details, interested candidates can contact 8143137186, 8143137187, 8688721055.