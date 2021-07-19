Job fair in Telangana: Ten companies to conduct interviews on July 20

Hyderabad: Employment Generation and Marketing Mission (EGMM), District Rural Development Agency is going to conduct a job fair in Maheshwaram Constituency at MPDO (Mandal Office Maheshwaram) hall on July 20, 2021.

In the job fair, ten companies are going to conduct interviews to fill 3500 vacancies. The interviews will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The companies that are participating in the fair are

Reliance Jio, Hyderabad SVRTI Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad Magic Bus, Begumpet Micro Max Fabcity Wipro Factory, Maheshwaram Jhonson-Lift G4S Security Med Plus Karvy, Hyderabad Apollo Pharmacy, Hyderabad

Apart from these companies, ten training and placement partners are going to select 1190 candidates. The selected candidates will be provided three months of residential training.

The training partners are

TIDES GEM Motors Kondapur Hitech City Syncro Serve training center BVS Foundation Data Pro Dilsuknagar EQR Chilkur J&J Hotmax training center National Academy of Constitution Hitech City RSETI Union Bank Training Center Muchintal RSET SBI training center

For further details, candidates can contact Rajender on his cellphone number 9963666221.