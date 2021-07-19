Job fair in Telangana: Ten companies to conduct interviews on July 20

Hyderabad: Employment Generation and Marketing Mission (EGMM), District Rural Development Agency is going to conduct a job fair in Maheshwaram Constituency at MPDO (Mandal Office Maheshwaram) hall on July 20, 2021.
In the job fair, ten companies are going to conduct interviews to fill 3500 vacancies. The interviews will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The companies that are participating in the fair are
- Reliance Jio, Hyderabad
- SVRTI Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad
- Magic Bus, Begumpet
- Micro Max Fabcity
- Wipro Factory, Maheshwaram
- Jhonson-Lift
- G4S Security
- Med Plus
- Karvy, Hyderabad
- Apollo Pharmacy, Hyderabad
Apart from these companies, ten training and placement partners are going to select 1190 candidates. The selected candidates will be provided three months of residential training.
The training partners are
- TIDES
- GEM Motors Kondapur Hitech City
- Syncro Serve training center
- BVS Foundation
- Data Pro Dilsuknagar
- EQR Chilkur
- J&J Hotmax training center
- National Academy of Constitution Hitech City
- RSETI Union Bank Training Center Muchintal
- RSET SBI training center
For further details, candidates can contact Rajender on his cellphone number 9963666221.