Job fair in Old City of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All India Shia Majlis-e-Ulema in collaboration with simple solution technology is organizing a free job fair on 4th and 5th March at Houz Atal Murtuza, Noorkhan Bazar in which various national and international companies will participate including Flipkart, HDFC, Axis Bank etc.

The timings of the Job Fair are from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Candidates must be either intermediate or graduate.

Interested candidates may bring in their educational certificates along with 5 copies of CV. They can contact 7386251272 for registration.