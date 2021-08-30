Job growth in India hits pre-COVID-19 level, shows study

New Delhi: The overall economic activity in India is showing signs of improvement after crossing the half year mark and hiring activity has also hit the pre-pandemic baseline (February 2020 level) for the first time in months, said a study from Indeed, a website for job seekers.

The online website made the analysis with the job postings and clicks on its platform. Data from Indeed, which is a real-time indicator of labor market activity, shows an ‘impeccable’ rise in the hiring activity, said a press release from the website.

According to the study, job growth continues to accelerate and more workers are finding jobs or starting to pick up their job search. Sectors tied to the reopening of the labor market are leading the way, giving some hope that these gains can continue in the months ahead.

The data collected shows job postings for IT tech software roles saw a 19% increase between July 2020 and July 2021 as an expected outcome of the pandemic-induced digitization. Job posting for other IT job roles such as project head, engineer, also saw an increase of 8-16%.

A fact reflected in Indeed’s data, which showed that the demand for housekeepers, caretakers, housekeeping managers, custodians, executive housekeepers, and cleaners had grown by 60% between July 2020 and July 2021. The number of job roles in food and retail sectors, too, witnessed an increase (52% and 39% respectively) in the same period, while the demand for roles in HR and finance grew by 27% each.

What are jobseeker’s priorities?

With the pandemic confining people to their homes for extended periods of time, physical and mental well-being have gained greater relevance than ever before, showed the study from Indeed. This reflected in an 89% increase in clicks for applying for therapy jobs on Indeed between July 2020 and July 2021.

Also, the number of clicks for veterinary jobs saw a massive 216% increase during the same period, followed by jobs in personal care (155%), childcare (115%) and dental (108%). Clicks for sanitation jobs, too, grew by 54%, consistent with an increase in job postings by employers for such roles.

There was a decline in job seekers’ interest for roles in industries or functions like aviation (-25%), media (-19%), accounting (-8%), customer relations (-7%), and admin (-6%), as was evident from the difference in the number of clicks on Indeed between July 2020 and July 2021.