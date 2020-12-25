‘Job must not be the end goal of education’

Hyderabad: The School of Arts & Social Sciences of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Thursday organized the Fourth National Urdu Social Science Congress.

The event was attended by Prof Mohammed Talib of Islamic Studies from Oxford University, who addressed on the theme “Social Sciences: Decline & Resurgence”.

“In school, children must be taught social sciences with the aim of making them aware of the social issues on the ground,” said Prof Talib.

He also said that the purpose of education must not be only to secure a job, but the real purpose of education must be to understand society and find its social issues.

Director Secretary, Telangana Urdu Academy, Dr Mohammed Ghous, who was attended the event, said, “The Telangana Urdu Academy is taking initiative in publishing books on social sciences and providing them to the students of the Telangana colleges.”

The sub-themes of the Urdu Social Science Congress seminar included Strengthening the Discipline of Women Studies: The role of Higher Education; Public Administration: Relevance & Resurgence; Profession of Social Work in India; Issues and Challenges; Politics: Contemporary Issues & Challenges; Islamic Studies: Contemporary Challenges & Possibilities; Economics: Contemporary Issues; and Deccan Studies: Scope & Significance