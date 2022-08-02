Job notification released for PO, DPO posts at Passport Office

New Delhi: The Central Passport Organization, a Subordinate Office of the Ministry of External Affairs has released a job notification for the post of Passport Officer (PO) and Deputy Passport Officer (DPO).

These vacancies are available on a deputation basis across the country including Madurai, Amritsar, Bareilly, Jalandhar, Jammu, Nagpur, Panaji, Raipur, Shimla, Srinagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Pune.

The interested candidates can apply through the official website, passportindia.gov.in.

A total of 24 vacant posts will be filled in the organization through this recruitment drive.

Candidates can check their education qualifications, age limits, selection processes, and other criteria

The last date to apply is August 7, 2022

Qualification for jobs at passport office

Those who are interested to apply for Passport Officer posts be on an analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre or Department or with 5 years of service and possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institute with 9 years of experience.

For Deputy PO posts, the analogous posts and qualifications are the same as PO posts. However, only 5 years of experience is required.

Selected persons will be paid Rs 78,800-20,9200 for the Passport Officer posts and Rs 67,700-20,8700 for Assistant Passport Officer posts.

For further details, candidates can approach the link passportindia.gov.in