Last date for submission of online application is August 25

Job openings in Telangana High Court
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to the posts of Typists and Copyists in the service of the High Court.

According to a notification, the High Court invited online applications for 43 posts of Typists and 42 Copyists.

Important dates

DetailsDates
Starting date for submission of online applicationAugust 10
Last date for submission of online applicationAugust 25
Download of hall tickets for testSeptember 5
Date of examinationSeptember 25

Job requirement and how to apply

Educational qualifications

  • Must have completed degree in commerce or science or arts or law or equivalent courses should be passed
  • Must have passed the government technical examination in typewriting (English) higher grade (45 W.P.M)

Age limit

  • Candidates must have completed 18 years by July 1, 2022 and should not complete 34 years of age
  • SCs and STs or Tribal Tribes in agency areas, BCs and Economically Backward Sections (EWS) have been given relaxation of five years in the upper age limit as per government norms
  • Relaxation of 10 years is applicable for disabled candidates
  • Relaxation in maximum age limit in respect of ex-servicemen is as per Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules

Examination fee

  • Candidates belonging to OC and BC categories have to pay Rs 800 as exam fee
  • SC, ST and EWS category candidates have to pay Rs 400

Here’s how to apply

  • If you go down a bit, you will see an option called recruitment
  • It has two parts to apply. Part A— in which user ID will be generated after entering the details
  • You have to login in Part B based on the user ID given in Part A
  • Give complete information in Part B. Print the application PDF and keep it close

