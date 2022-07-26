Job openings in Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to the posts of Typists and Copyists in the service of the High Court.

According to a notification, the High Court invited online applications for 43 posts of Typists and 42 Copyists.

Details Dates Starting date for submission of online application August 10 Last date for submission of online application August 25 Download of hall tickets for test September 5 Date of examination September 25

Job requirement and how to apply

Educational qualifications

Must have completed degree in commerce or science or arts or law or equivalent courses should be passed

Must have passed the government technical examination in typewriting (English) higher grade (45 W.P.M)

Age limit

Candidates must have completed 18 years by July 1, 2022 and should not complete 34 years of age

SCs and STs or Tribal Tribes in agency areas, BCs and Economically Backward Sections (EWS) have been given relaxation of five years in the upper age limit as per government norms

Relaxation of 10 years is applicable for disabled candidates

Relaxation in maximum age limit in respect of ex-servicemen is as per Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules

Examination fee

Candidates belonging to OC and BC categories have to pay Rs 800 as exam fee

SC, ST and EWS category candidates have to pay Rs 400

Here’s how to apply

First visit website

If you go down a bit, you will see an option called recruitment

It has two parts to apply. Part A— in which user ID will be generated after entering the details

You have to login in Part B based on the user ID given in Part A