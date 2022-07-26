Job openings in Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to the posts of Typists and Copyists in the service of the High Court.
According to a notification, the High Court invited online applications for 43 posts of Typists and 42 Copyists.
Important dates
|Details
|Dates
|Starting date for submission of online application
|August 10
|Last date for submission of online application
|August 25
|Download of hall tickets for test
|September 5
|Date of examination
|September 25
Job requirement and how to apply
Educational qualifications
- Must have completed degree in commerce or science or arts or law or equivalent courses should be passed
- Must have passed the government technical examination in typewriting (English) higher grade (45 W.P.M)
Age limit
- Candidates must have completed 18 years by July 1, 2022 and should not complete 34 years of age
- SCs and STs or Tribal Tribes in agency areas, BCs and Economically Backward Sections (EWS) have been given relaxation of five years in the upper age limit as per government norms
- Relaxation of 10 years is applicable for disabled candidates
- Relaxation in maximum age limit in respect of ex-servicemen is as per Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules
Examination fee
- Candidates belonging to OC and BC categories have to pay Rs 800 as exam fee
- SC, ST and EWS category candidates have to pay Rs 400
Here’s how to apply
- First visit website
- If you go down a bit, you will see an option called recruitment
- It has two parts to apply. Part A— in which user ID will be generated after entering the details
- You have to login in Part B based on the user ID given in Part A
- Give complete information in Part B. Print the application PDF and keep it close