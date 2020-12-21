Jobless Kerala man wins 1 million dollars at Dubai Duty-Free

A 30-year-old man from Kerala, who was recently laid off work due to the pandemic, has won one million dollars at the Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire Draw which was held on Sunday.

Navaneeth Sajeevan is currently serving his notice period in Abu Dhabi after losing his job. He had decided to fly back home to Kasaragod district in Kerala if he didn’t find any work by the end of December.

However, Sajeevan received a call about winning the mega prize after completing a job interview the same day. He had bought the ticket for the draw on 22nd November. His ticket was picked from the Millennium Millionaire Draw series 375.

“It is unbelievable. I feel blessed and happy,” he told Gulf News.

Sajeevan bought the ticket along with some colleagues and friends. He will be splitting the cash prize among them. He receives a total of $200,000 after dividing the money with them.

“I have loans to the tune of Dh100,000. This win will go towards that. Rest will go into my savings as a back-up for my future,” He added.

The Millennium Millionaire Draw is a lucky draw game and was founded in 1983. The draw has been actively working for 37 years now. Sajeevan is the 171st Indian winner of the draw.