Jobs at Indigo: Applications invited from engineering graduates

Gurgaon: Great news for those who are looking for jobs at Indigo as the airline has invited applications from engineering graduates for the trainee posts.

As per the job posting on the official website of the airline, the candidates should be B.Tech in Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical or Aeronautical engineering to become eligible for the posts.

Apart from it, the candidates must have scored at least 60 percent in 10th, 12th and graduation.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here).

Indigo airline

Indigo is an Indian airline that is headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana. It has commenced its operation in 2006.

It earned the title of largest Indian carrier by passengers in 2012.

Recruitment in airline sector

It seems that after the decline in the COVID-19 cases across the world, the airline sector is gearing up for recruitments.

Earlier, an aerospace company, Boeing has predicted that airlines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the rest of the Middle East will need 196,000 new staff members by 2040.

The aircraft manufacturer predicts airlines in the region will need at least 54,000 pilots, 51,000 technicians and 91,000 cabin crew members over the next two decades.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on October 4 said that it is going to hire up to 1,000 new employees to join its cabin crew.

Emirates on September 17 announced that a worldwide campaign to recruit 3000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub over the next six months.