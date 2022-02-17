Jobs at Infosys: MNC may hire over 55 thousand freshers in FY23

New Delhi: Tremendous opportunities are awaiting for the freshers who are looking for jobs at Infosys as the MNC is likely to hire over 55 thousand freshers in FY23.

Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys, said that huge recruitment is expected due to the rise in growth. The top executive has also said that during the career, candidates have to learn new skills in short durations.

Speaking at the IT industry lobby Nasscom’s annual NTLF event, the CEO said that Infosys will recruit 55 thousand college graduates in FY22 whereas, in FY23, the company will recruit 55 thousand or more graduates.

He further revealed that at the company, freshers get 6-12 weeks of training before getting deployed on the floor. Apart from it, professionals who are doing jobs at Infosys are given training under the reskilling program so that their skills remain relevant.

Infosys named fastest-growing IT services brand

Recently, Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation firm has recognized Infosys as the fastest-growing IT services brand.

The brand valuation records a quantum leap in brand growth for Infosys, marked by 52% increase in its brand value year on year, and over 80% since 2020, positioning it among the top 3 most valuable IT services brands globally.

Infosys

Infosys is a multinational company (MNC). It is headquartered in Bengaluru. Its services include information technology, outsourcing, and business consulting.

In terms of revenue, it is the second-largest IT company in the country. Recently, it became the fourth Indian company to cross the market capitalization of $100 billion.