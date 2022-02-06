Jobs at TCS: Applications invited for off campus digital hiring

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has invited applications from engineers and MCA & MSc degree holders who are looking for jobs at the MNC as the company is conducting off campus digital hiring.

As per the details provided on the website of the IT company, B.E., B.Tech, M.E., M.Tech, MCA, and M.Sc degree holders whose year of passing is 2019, 2020, or 2021 are eligible for the hiring.

The minimum aggregate marks of the candidates must be 70 percent in Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation examination.

The candidates must be in the age group of 18-28 years. Apart from it, the candidates must be 6-12 months of IT work experience.

Selection procedure for TCS off campus digital hiring

The selection procedure for TCS off campus digital hiring consists of two rounds

Written test Interview.

Based on the performance in the written test, the candidates will be shortlisted for the interview.

The test will have three parts. Part 1 will test advanced quantitative aptitude skills whereas parts 2 and 3 are going to check the verbal ability skills and advanced coding skills of the candidates. Test mode will be remote only.

The result of the written test of the candidates will be informed by TCS iON. Candidates who clear the written test will get the details of the interview.

Selected candidates will be offered a package based on their qualifications. For UG degree holders, the package will be 7 lakh per annum whereas, for PG degree holders, it will be 7.3 lakh per annum.

How to apply for the jobs at TCS

In order to apply for the hiring, the eligible candidates must register on the TCS NextStep portal and then complete the application form (click here). After completing the application form, they must apply for the digital drive (click here).

The last date to apply for the hiring is February 25, 2022. The test date will be announced soon whereas the interview date will be notified after the declaration of test results.

In case of any assistance, candidates can contact TCS Helpdesk Team on its email id: ilp.support@tcs.com or helpline number 18002093111. They can also visit the official website of TCS (click here).